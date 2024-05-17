Xia Baolong urges continued patriotic support

The director of China’s top offices overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs visited the Macau Chamber of Commerce on earlier this week, highlighting the city’s key strengths and urging continued support for the SAR government.

During a recent meeting, Xia Baolong emphasized that President Xi Jinping places great importance on Macau’s development and the well-being of its people. He praised Macau’s ‘One country, two systems’ advantages, which according to him, have provided the city with a solid constitutional foundation for long-term stability and prosperity.

Xia also highlighted Macau’s highly internationalized business environment, noting that the city has established trade relationships with over 120 countries and regions, and is a member of more than 190 international organizations. Macau, he said, is recognized by the World Trade Organization as one of the most open economies for trade and investment in the world, thanks to its simple low tax rates and status as a separate customs territory and free port.

Turning to Macau’s economic strengths, Xia pointed out that the city’s GDP has grown from 51.9 billion patacas in 1999 to 444.5 billion patacas in 2019, with an average annual growth of 11%. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Macau’s economy surged 80.5% in 2023, placing it among the top five in the world in terms of per capita GDP.

The official also emphasized that Macau’s traditional patriotism and loyalty to the country have been crucial in supporting the MSAR government’s efforts to implement policies and initiatives. He urged all sectors in Macau to continue advocating patriotism and loyalty, as well as to work together to enhance the city’s “golden name card” as an international metropolitan.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, echoed Xia’s sentiments, noting that his visits to local associations and a school reflected Macau’s strong patriotic foundation. Ao Ieong said the government will continue leveraging Macau’s unique cultural blend of Chinese and Western influences to promote appropriate economic diversification and transform the city into a hub for performing arts and sports. Staff Reporter