Xinhua: Xi talks with Trump over phone on novel coronavirus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over phone with U.S. President Donald Trump this morning (Friday).

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese government and people have been making all-out efforts to battle the disease, Xi said as quoted in a dispatch from Xinhua.

China, he added, has carried out national mobilization, across-the-board deployment and swift responses, adopted the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures, and launched a people’s war against the epidemic.

Noting that China’s efforts are gradually yielding positive results, Xi stressed that China has full confidence and capability to prevail over the epidemic and that the trend of the Chinese economy maintaining long-term growth will not change.

Xi pointed out that China is dedicated to safeguarding the lives and health of not only its own people but also people all over the world.

“With an open, transparent and responsible attitude, China has kept the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as relevant countries and regions, including the United States,” posted on the epidemic, and invited WHO and other experts to conduct field visits in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak, he said.

He added that China is the first line of prevention and control against this epidemic, and its timely, decisive and effective response measures have been highly appreciated by the WHO and many countries.

Noting that China and the United States have maintained communication over the prevention and control of the epidemic, Xi said he appreciates Trump’s positive comments on China’s efforts on multiple occasions, and is grateful for the supplies donated by various sections of U.S. society.

He stressed that countries around the world need to pool their efforts to fight epidemics, and that the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak is currently at a crucial stage.

Reiterating the call the WHO has repeatedly made from a professional perspective for all countries to avoid overreaction, Xi said China hopes that the United States will assess the epidemic in a calm manner, and adopt and adjust its response measures in a reasonable way.

The two sides, he added, can maintain communication, strengthen coordination and work together to contain the epidemic.

For his part, Trump said the United States fully supports China’s fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic and is willing to send experts to China and offer assistance in various other forms, according to Xinhua

He said the fact that China completed building special hospitals for novel coronavirus patients in an incredibly short time is impressive, and shows China’s outstanding organizational and response capabilities.

The U.S. president said he is confident that under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese people will undoubtedly win the battle against the outbreak.

The United States has confidence in China’s economic growth, he said, adding that Washington will calmly look at and respond to the epidemic, and is willing to maintain communication and cooperation with China through bilateral and WHO channels.

Recalling that China and the United States signed the phase-one economic and trade agreement not long ago, Xi stressed that it is good for China, for the United States and for world peace and prosperity that the two countries reached such a deal.

The progress, he said, fully demonstrates that despite their differences, the two countries can always find solutions acceptable to both through dialogue and consultation as long as they uphold the spirit of equality and mutual respect.

Xi expressed the hope that the United States will work with China to move towards each other, seriously implement the consensuses reached by the two heads of state, adhere to the basic principle of coordination, cooperation and stability, and advance bilateral ties on the right track in the new year.

Trump said the United States is willing to work with China to carry out the agreement and push forward bilateral relations.

The two heads of state also agreed to keep close contact through various ways.

Xinhua