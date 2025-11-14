Xi’s Guangdong tour signals a strategic reset in China’s economic model

Analysis

President Xi Jinping’s recent call to “comprehensively deepen reform and opening up for high-quality development, and advance the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with sustained efforts” aligns with a broader strategic reset now underway in China.

During his visit to Guangdong province on Friday and Saturday, Xi made carefully choreographed stops – including the Ye Jianying Memorial Park and a pomelo-growing base in Meizhou – to highlight revolutionary heritage, rural revitalisation, and support for former base areas.

Key Takeaways Technological sovereignty: Focus on chips, AI, 5G, aerospace – supporting regions like the GBA to become nodes in this ecosystem. Domestic circulation: The strategy continues to emphasise internal consumption, stronger domestic market, rural areas and reduced dependency on exports. Strategic regional development: Zones like the GBA play double duty – innovation and integration globally, and resilience/modernisation domestically.

What makes this more than a routine inspection is its timing. The visit dovetails with the forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), which emphasises strategic autonomy, technological self-reliance, and economic recentering. As the French think tank IRIS observed, “In what appears to be a new chapter … China must now return to a distinctly Maoist practice of relying solely on its own forces.”

Xi’s call for reform and opening up is neither new nor rhetorical. The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) already marked a transition from breakneck growth to “high-quality development” (高质量发展) – stressing innovation, consumption, services, rural progress, and balanced growth. What’s changed is the context: reform is now framed against rising geopolitical tension, supply-chain fragility, and the need to shield the economy from external shocks.

The IRIS report puts it plainly: “China’s progress in manufacturing next-generation microprocessors … means a partial but tangible inward turn.” In other words, “opening up” now means selective openness – foreign investment and trade encouraged under tight state direction, ensuring that autonomy and control remain at the core. The GBA, therefore, is less a symbol of liberalisation than a laboratory for state-supervised innovation, strategic industrial clustering, and high-end manufacturing.

GBA as a flagship

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area remains central to Xi’s vision. His renewed emphasis positions the region as a demonstration zone for the next economic model: a fusion of high-value manufacturing, integrated finance, and global connectivity – aligned, but firmly subordinated, to national priorities.

Rural revitalisation, showcased in Meizhou, sits beside these high-tech ambitions. It signals that “whole-state modernisation” will not leave traditional sectors behind. The GBA’s development must bridge the urban-rural divide and balance innovation with inclusion.

Emerging details of the 15th Five-Year Plan reinforce that Xi’s remarks are not mere symbolism. Reuters has reported that the plan “emphasises tech self-reliance amid U.S. rivalry … building a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone” and a “strong domestic market” at its heart.

As IRIS summarised: “Between economic recentering, military ambition, and the diplomacy of rare earths, China must now return to a distinctly Maoist practice of relying solely on its own forces.”

Why Xi’s tour matters

By spotlighting both revolutionary heritage and rural modernisation, Xi is sending a deliberate message: China’s next development phase must unite the old and the new – from industrial megacities to agricultural heartlands. For the GBA, this means moving beyond GDP targets to become a regional exemplar of innovation-driven, resilient growth.

His use of the phrases “high-quality development” and “comprehensively deepening reform” encapsulates the new policy twin-track: reform to drive productivity, autonomy to safeguard stability. Regions like the GBA are being tasked to deliver both – as engines of performance and as linchpins of national security in economic form.

But ambition and execution are not the same. As Reuters cautioned, China’s growth model faces persistent headwinds: high debt levels, weak consumer demand, an ageing population, and uncertain global conditions. The GBA must therefore manage a delicate balance – stimulating domestic consumption, integrating cross-border flows between Hong Kong and Macau, and cultivating world-class tech ecosystems – all under tightening central oversight.

In this light, the GBA becomes a test bed for China’s new productive forces. If successful, it could validate Xi’s strategy of reform with Chinese characteristics for a new era. If it falters, it will expose the limits of Beijing’s ability to command innovation while constraining spontaneity.

Like this: Like Loading...