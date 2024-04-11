XPENG Motors expands into Hong Kong and Macau

XPENG Motors, a Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) company, has announced a partnership with Sime Darby Motors in Hong Kong to expand its presence in the market. The partnership will involve branded showrooms, after-sales support, and guidance for consumers throughout the buying process.

The company plans to introduce its focus models, including the G6 SUV and X9 flagship seven-seater MPV, to the Hong Kong market mid-May. In addition to Hong Kong, XPENG is also set to enter the Macau market with partner Xin Kang Heng Holding Ltd.

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive and creative mobility solutions. With R&D facilities, XPENG brings vehicles with electrical efficiency and on-road performance to markets around the globe.

“Today is a major milestone in XPENG Motors’ overseas strategy. With our brand’s advanced smart electric vehicle and leading technology, we are committed to providing car owners with smarter travel solutions, as well as an environmentally friendly driving experience,” said Brian Gu, vice-chairman and president of XPENG.

“Coupled with Sime Darby Motors’ years of sales experience in the Hong Kong automotive market, we are excited to bring the premium XPENG experience to Hong Kong,” he said. Staff Reporter