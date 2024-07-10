Yeung makes history for Macau’s Squash

Macau’s squash player Gigi Yeung made history on finals day at the City of Greater Shepparton International Open (Australia), becoming the first-ever player from Macau to win a PSA (Professional Squash Association) Tour title.

It was the first time that the 23-year-old player from Macau, currently studying and living in the USA, had advanced past the quarter-finals of a PSA Tour event.

Yeung knocked out three seeded players without dropping a game to reach the final.

In the final match, Yeung defeated Norwegian Madeleine Hylland 3-1 (7-11, 13-11, 11-8-11) in 40 minutes, securing her first PSA Tour event victory.

Hylland, who was targeting her third title in her last four events, started strong, winning the first game 7-11. However, Yeung turned things around by winning the second-game tiebreak 13-11. She then gained momentum, closing out the next two games 11-8 and 11-7 to claim the trophy.

In 2017, Yeung won Macau’s first medal at the Asian Individual Junior Championships, after finishing third in the under-17 category. The following year, she reached the quarter-finals at the Hong Kong Junior Open and represented Macau at the World Junior Championships in Chennai, India.

In 2019, she was selected to represent Macau at the World Junior Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With this win, Yeung climbed 99 positions in the PSA World Tour Rankings, now placing at number 251 in the world.