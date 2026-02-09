Young blood donors decline to just 19.1% in recent years

The number of young blood donors in Macau has continued to decline in recent years. Despite this trend, the city’s Blood Donation Transfusion Service reported that total blood collected last year was “sufficient,” exceeding hospital demand by 8%. In 2025, 13,942 citizens registered to donate, marking a 1.47% year-on-year increase. However, the proportion of donors under 30 fell sharply, from 53.4% in 2016 to just 19.1% last year. The service stressed that platelets have a storage life of only five days, while red blood cells last 42 days, indicating that low donor turnout can jeopardize inventory stability.

