Youth Career Expo to offer 1,700 job vacancies

The 2023 Youth Career Expo will be held on Sept. 27 and 28 with around 60 companies and institutions covering 14 different economic sectors offering some 1,700 job posts, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) unveiled yesterday.

This time the job fair will take place on the second floor of the Galaxy International Convention Center, inviting companies and institutions related to the “1+4” development scheme.

Among the jobs on offer will be posts involving information security analysts, software development engineers, network engineers, speech recognition algorithm engineers, financial technology managers, risk analysts, private wealth managers, investment fund consultants, speech therapists, quality senior researchers in Traditional Chinese Medicine, civil engineers, mechanical engineers, administrative staff and customer service managers in the banking and hotel sector, airline service staff and sales of branded products.

As the DSAL also noted, the fair is also inviting enterprises from the Cooperation Zone between Guangdong and Macau in Hengqin and from the mainland, providing 300 job vacancies related to information technology, finance, Big Health, renewable energy, culture, tourism and commerce, among others.

Besides the opportunities directly related to the jobs on offer, the event will also include 18 thematic lectures with topics related to the industrial framework of the Deep Cooperation Zone and the respective development opportunities for young people. There will also be lectures related to the four main industries, which cover different professional areas, in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, cutting-edge technology, Chinese medicine, company digitalization, modern finance, airline activities, infrastructure and retail sales, to name a few.

Employment support related to acquiring job search skills will also be provided through interview simulation workshops, curriculum vitae preparation workshops, consultation on professional career planning and social security, and exposure to professional techniques, aiming to give youngsters added capabilities to be prepared for integration into the job market.