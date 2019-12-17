Zhuhai police confirms arrest of man on HKZMB

The man who reportedly went missing on the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge (HKZMB) while on his way to Macau has been arrested for cartel crime, the Zhuhai Public Security Bureau confirmed on its microblog account yesterday.

“After cross-reference, the Police Bureau confirmed that the man has been wanted by the Shenzhen Airport Customs Bureau since August 2012,” the Zhuhai Police indicated in the microblog post.

It was also indicated that the man, surnamed Chung, is believed to have organized the smuggling of mobile phones in a group consisting of cross-border truck drivers from Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Mainland authorities have tightened security measures on the bridge by adding a security checkpoint on the Eastern Artificial Island of the bridge. From the island, one can see an opening of the underwater tunnel that forms part of the transport facility.

Netizens said on social media platforms that they witnessed squads of mainland police officers conducting checks on all passengers. Guns and mission dogs were also seen, according to these social media posts.

Such measures are being carried out, according to the authorities, to ensure a stable and advantageous environment for the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong media outlets reported that the man was believed to have gone missing at the additional security checkpoint. According to the reports, the man’s last communication with his family was made through WhatsApp, notifying his family that he was under arrest.

In the Zhuhai Police’s account on Chinese microblogging system, Weibo, a post reads, “Chung is an important member of the gang, and Zhuhai border control has already transferred him to the relevant authority.”

Earlier reports indicated that the man’s son had paid a visit to Macau’s Public Security Police Force (PSP), searching for his father. The son told Hong Kong media that according to the PSP, his father did not enter Macau, so a case could not be formed.

The Times has emailed the PSP for comment, but did not receive a reply by press time. AL