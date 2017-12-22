Zhuhai ranked third in Guangdong’s birth rate

Zhuhai ranked third in Guangdong Province in terms of birth rate in 2017, according to a report by Macao Daily News. From January to August, Guangdong welcomed 1.028 million newborn residents, with 56 percent of these being second children. The percentage of new mothers aged around 35 years old or older accounts for 68.5 percent of the total number of new mothers. When accounting for Zhuhai, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Foshan, Jiangmen and Guangzhou, there was a 10 percent increase in the number of new mothers aged above 35.

