Zone A details conserve Lighthouse views

Work must be done to save the views between New Urban Zone A and the Guia Lighthouse, the government has announced in the zone’s detailed planning as a set of Executive Regulations.

Over the weekend, the Executive Council held a press briefing following its discussions on the matter. The Executive Regulations concern the zone’s land use, including its intensity of use, as well as the establishment of public infrastructure and public facilities, resource protection and use measures, and the establishment of planning parameters and construction conditions.

The regulations have also set out the layout of urban disaster prevention facilities and routes. Protection of the views to and from the Guia Lighthouse, on the other hand, should be achieved by the means of landscape through landscape belts, viewing areas and visual corridors.

At the briefing, Director of Land and Urban Construction Lai Weng Leong was asked whether UNESCO had issued any comments on the views related to the Lighthouse. To this, the official replied that no such comments were received.

Measuring 1.39 sq. km. in size and expected to house a population of nearly 100,000, the government has positioned it to be a livelihood area with gateway commercial activities and coastal iconic infrastructures.

Some 41% of the land on the zone has been saved for major greening, including the Urban Sports Park, the Central Green Corridor and the Coastal Green Promenade. Meanwhile, 76 plots of land will be used for urban development and constructions.

Four LRT stations have been planned for the zone, with intrazonal traffic relying mostly on other means of transport and core planning of a double-hash road network.