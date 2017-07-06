Chan Meng Kam not running for AL

Lawmaker Chan Meng Kam has announced that he will not be a candidate for the next Legislative Assembly (AL) direct election. Amid speculation regarding his possible appointment to the AL, Chan also confirmed that he would not become a lawmaker appointed by the Chief Executive. “If I am a lawmaker, I will become a directly elected lawmaker. Why should I be appointed by the government?” questioned Chan.

In a press conference organized by Chan to announce his retirement from the AL, the Fujian community leader said that he has been “looking at these young people stepping into clubs and deeper into community services,” adding: “I think, assuming more young people will become lawmakers, that Macau’s AL will become more energetic, and Macau’s future will be more promising.”

“I will stand in different places to continue serving Macau residents. […] Every residents’ issue is Si Ka Lon’s issue, is Song Pek Kei’s issue, and, naturally, will always be Chan Meng Kam’s issue. Si Ka Lon, Song Pei Kei and I do not have any family relationship. […] We are breaking the hereditary system, which was part of my previous AL slogans. I believe in them,” Chan remarked. “And you, residents, please believe in my choice. Supporting Si Ka Lon and Song Pek Kei is the same as supporting me, Chan Meng Kam.”

Chan believes it is time for more young people to become a voice in society. He also noted that there are still many things he can do for society in his life and thanked his supporters.

Chan Meng Kam was born in 1962, in Fujian province. He moved to Macau in 1980, was elected as a Macau lawmaker in 2005, and in 2009 began his second term. In 2013, he was re-

elected with his list securing the highest number of votes.

He is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. JZ