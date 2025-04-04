Macau establishes cargo flight link to Madrid

Macau is now connected to Madrid, the capital of Spain, through a cargo flight operating twice a week since yesterday.

A ceremony marking the flight inauguration was held yesterday morning at Macau International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the cargo flight route, which will have two round trips per week in this first phase and may expand.

The flight was said to be almost exclusively dedicated to carrying cross-border e-commerce goods, including toys, electronic products, furniture, and small electric appliances. The annual cargo throughput is expected to exceed 20,000 tons.

Most of these goods are intended for the South American market, specifically for countries such as Brazil, Peru, and Colombia, and they are being transshipped via Madrid to those countries.

At the same time, the flight will bring imported goods, such as fresh fruits, flowers, and seafood, intended for the local market and other Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities.

In his speech, Chan Weng Hong, chairman of the Executive Committee and Director of Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), said that the opening of this route will not only enrich the airport’s cargo network but also inject confidence into future development.

On the same topic, the Chinese channel of the public radio broadcaster quoted the Ethiopian Airlines representative for China, saying that Macau’s geographical location and policy advantages provide ideal conditions for cross-border logistics.

He noted that he expects that through the “Macau-Madrid-Africa” intermodal transport model, African coffee and other specialty products can be easily exported into the GBA, deepening China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

On the same topic, Frank Wu, director of the Logistics and General Aviation Development Department of CAM, added that the new route would provide GBA entrepreneurs with more options for cargo transport and boost trade between Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries.