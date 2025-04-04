Outdoor Performance Venue idled after inaugural event

Built last year in a bid by the government of Ho Iat Seng to cater to large-scale events, namely concerts, Macau’s Outdoor Performance Venue stopped operations right after its inaugural event on December 28 last year.

Since then, the venue has been closed and has not hosted any activities, with at least one concert previously announced to take place last month being canceled without justification.

When the Times questioned the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) on the status of the venue and its program for this year, the IC noted only the previous words of IC president Deland Leong, who said that authorities had received many relevant applications on the sidelines of the Macao International Parade event.

Still, the March concerts did not meet the performance requirements.

According to Leong, the bureau was also set to announce the concerts to be held in May the following week.

Since then, almost two weeks have passed, and despite the Times’ insistence on the matter, the IC only remarked that the information on the May concerts “had been postponed.”

In the March interview with the media, Leong said the IC had received applications from multiple projects, and the authorities were reviewing them.

She also added that despite the new venue’s announced capacity of 50,000 spectators – its main reason for construction – the authorities hope to start with an event aiming at just 20,000 spectators and gradually increase this number.

To the media’s insistence on knowing more details about the suspension of the concerts in March and April, Leong referred to the number of spectators, implying that event organizers wish to target a larger audience than the 20,000-cap that IC is currently aiming for.

According to figures released by the IC, the venue welcomed approximately 11,000 attendees during the trial inauguration concert.

At the time, and already under the new government led by Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai, the new government leader said that the venue was “a game-changer for our entertainment industry,” adding, “It not only enhances our cultural offerings but also promotes economic diversification.”

Also, during the same event, Leong said, “This is just the beginning. We are excited to see how this space evolves into a hub for international performances,” adding that the idea of the first concert was to trial-run the venue’s facilities and crowd management systems.

“We wanted to ensure everything was in place for a smooth experience,” she added, stating that the IC was committed to “making this venue a cornerstone of our cultural tourism strategy.”

Capacity was always the reason

From the start, the venue’s construction was motivated by the need for a large-capacity space (at least 50,000 spectators).

The former CE, Ho Iat Seng, first aired the idea of finding the ideal location for such a space, and the former Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, pursued it after extensive criticism following the concerts of the South Korean band Seventeen, held in late January 2024 at Taipa’s Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Excessive noise, traffic constraints, and damage to the sports facilities were cited as reasons for needing a new and dedicated venue for this type of event.

Later, the former CE established the capacity target for the new venue, and the final location was announced a few weeks later.

At the time, both the former CE and the Secretary acknowledged the quality of existing venues within gaming concessionaire properties. Still, they insisted on the need for a large-scale venue.

According to organizers, the two concerts by the K-pop band Seventeen gathered a total of 40,000 spectators, an average of 20,000 per concert.

The largest indoor venues suitable for and regularly hosting such events in Macau are the Galaxy Arena (16,000 seats) and the Venetian Arena (14,000 seats).

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office’s cultural and events agenda, Macau hosted 67 performances in the first quarter of this year, most of them smaller-scale concerts held by private entities and the government.

Another 27 performances are on the agenda for this month, some of which are planned to run for several consecutive days and attract many spectators, both locals and visitors.

Concurrently, in the neighboring region of Hong Kong, several concerts and music festivals have been held this year, with more planned events in the pipeline.

Hefty cost, recovery on ‘standby’

The venue’s construction cost MOP84 million, and the government hopes to recover the investment through rental income.

The venue fees are calculated based on the number of attendees, with different rates depending on audience size.

According to the CE order published on the matter, the venue’s maximum daily rental charge will be MOP500,000.

During the trial operation period (2025), a 25% discount will be applied.

Events with fewer than 30,000 spectators will have a rental fee of MOP350,000 and a rehearsal and setup charge of MOP175,000 per day.

The performance-day fee is MOP500,000 for events with more than 30,000 spectators, while a half-price charge applies for rehearsal and setup days.