DSAT changes system for acquisition of vehicle license plates

The Traffic Affairs Bureau (DSAT) has decided to make changes on the system of attribution of vehicle license plate registrations for cars, motorcycles and motorbikes.

According to a statement issued by the bureau, the previous system based on a “first-come, first-served” method was replaced by a public tender on January 1. From the mentioned date, the attribution of the referred registration numbers will be done to the ones presenting the highest bids.

According to DSAT, the implementation of this system aims to “avoid citizens from waiting in queues throughout the night and suppress speculation [around the prices of those items], ensuring fairness in the choice of registration numbers.”

In addition to the above and in an effort to increase the equity of opportunities, the DSAT also increased the value of the alienation of registration numbers.

According to the new regulation approved by the Chief Executive, the minimum bid for private cars registration numbers is MOP40,000 while the bids for two-wheeled vehicles start at MOP6,000.

People interested in contending for the available registration numbers can do so between 9 a.m. to noon daily and will be required to pay a non-refundable entry fee of MOP500.

The bid’s opening process will take place on the same day of the bidding, at 12.30 p.m. RM