SSM without solutions to address the excessive use of emergency services

The Health Bureau (SSM) has no solutions for the excessive use of Macau’s emergency services other than asking the population to avoid using them unless they are in severe condition.

This realization comes from the response of the SSM director, Alvis Lo, to a Times inquiry during the press conference held to discuss the government response to the peak of flu season in Macau.

In response to a question by the Times on the matter of people resorting to emergency services simply because they need a medical certificate attesting to their condition and temporary incapacity to perform work duties, Lo said that only civil servants are legally required to provide such documents according to their statutes.

According to the SSM director, if private-sector companies require such documents, “this is a matter of the companies’ responsibility and not of the SSM or related to our hospitals.”

Earlier in the press conference, Lo urged citizens not to use the public hospital’s emergency services unless they experience severe symptoms related to respiratory diseases, such as shortness of breath.

This call came as the SSM reported a large influx of people with cold or flu-related symptoms into the emergency services, particularly at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ).

Lo noted that the emergency services have an average capacity to attend to about 800 people.

However, last week, the influx was about 1,100, forcing the SSM to adjust the allocation of human resources.

On the same topic, the head of the CHCSJ’s emergency service, Chang Tam Fei, added that although the services have been overwhelmed with demand, the CHCSJ has been trying to ensure that the waiting time to see a physician stays within a maximum of two hours.

“We are trying to ensure a waiting time below two hours. Last week, the average was about one hour, but during peak hours, such as around lunchtime and in the evening, it can reach two hours,” Chang explained.

Data from the SSM, disclosed by Lo, also show a significant increase (over 6%) in the incidence of flu among those who went to the public hospital compared to last week. According to Lo, the rate of positive flu cases rose to 22.3%, compared to around 16% last week. He also added that 50% of cases involved children, while the other 50% involved adults.

While Macau regulations requiring medical certificates with sick notes only apply to civil servants, the Times learned that many private companies and entities in Macau also demand the same standard for their workers.

Thus, many people resort to emergency services even when they do not require special medical care.

The Times asked Lo if the government would consider extending the issuance of medical certificates to physicians practicing in private clinics to avoid overcrowding in emergency services. Lo said only that the services would take note of this opinion.

In May last year, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau announced strengthening sick leave regulations following the case of two Macao Customs Service officers who fraudulently obtained over 2,300 sick leave days, costing the government over MOP3 million in wages. The case was unveiled after an investigation by the Commission Against Corruption.