UnionPay’s new payment system lands in Hong Kong

After the UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment was launched on May 27 in mainland China, UnionPay International announced yesterday that it has extended this service to Hong Kong and Singapore.

The first merchants providing this service are three stores of Colourmix at Causeway Bay, Hong Kong and two stores of BreadTalk in VivoCity and Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore. Next, UnionPay mobile QuickPass QR code payment will be introduced to travel destinations favored by Chinese tourists, including Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

According to a press release, UnionPay mobile QuickPass supports NFC contactless payment with UnionPay chip cards, smartphones and wearable devices. Outside mainland China, mobile QuickPass is now accepted at approximately 500,000 POS terminals across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Russia and the UAE. Customers can pay easily by tapping mobile phones. The newly launched QR code payment is a significant supplement to NFC payment.

“We are accelerating the rollout of various mobile QuickPass products and services outside mainland China so that we can bring faster, more convenient and secure payment options for our customers.” Cai Jianbo, CEO of UnionPay International said. “We choose to launch UnionPay QR code payment first in daily spend merchants to meet the diverse tourist payment needs resulting from the Chinese tourists’ preference shift from group tours to free-and-independent traveling.”