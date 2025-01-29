Macau rings in Year of the Snake with float parade and festivities across old districts

The Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake is set to dazzle Macau between January 31 and February 16, featuring two grand float parades this Friday and next Saturday—on the third and 11th days of the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Macao Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has earlier assured the public that preparations are complete, with most performance troupes already in Macau and ready for the festivities.

The MGTO said that the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake represents Macau as “a pearl in the palm of the motherland,” moving forward into a “new era” of prosperity across industries, inspired by the intelligence and fortune of the golden snake.

The two float parades will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday and next Saturday, departing from Sai Van Lake Square and Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, respectively.

They will showcase 17 floats and over 1,300 performers from Macau and around the world.

Fernandes highlighted the inclusion of first-time participants, including performance troupes from Colombia and India, alongside local performers.

One of the key highlights will be performances by representatives from four Culture Cities of East Asia 2025: Macau, Huzhou City in Zhejiang Province, Kamakura City in Japan, and Anseong City in South Korea.

These cities will collaborate in a special opening performance on Friday, promising a unique cultural showcase.

Spectator stands have been set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, the Macau Science Center roundabout, and the Roman amphitheatre at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

More than 4,300 seats are available to the public, with MGTO expecting large crowds of residents and tourists to enjoy the celebrations.

“This year’s parade will bring a wonderful show for everyone,” Fernandes said.

Also, the SAR Government, in collaboration with six integrated resort enterprises, is promoting the revitalization of historic districts to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Snake. Various events will be held across the city, blending cultural experiences with festive cheer for residents and tourists alike.

Galaxy: Spring Market at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

From January 18 to 26 and January 31 to February 2, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Market will feature over 15 cultural booths offering Chinese New Year-themed products. Highlights include live music, craft workshops, and a God of Wealth Parade with fortune gift bags. Free shuttle buses between Galaxy Macau and the shipyards will ease travel for visitors.

Melco: Blessed Mount Fortress

From January 29 to February 12, Mount Fortress Garden will host the “Blessed Mount Fortress” event, showcasing traditional Chinese culture with costume photography, Tang Dynasty workshops, and a lantern wall. Guests can enjoy a New Year food market, festive performances, and blessings from the God of Wealth.

MGM: Barra Lucky Blessing Market

Running from January 24 to February 25, the Barra Zone will feature creative workshops, exhibits by Japanese illustrator Shinri Murakami, and musical performances from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Mainland China. Local specialties and trendy goods will be available at the Barra Kitchen and pop-up café by Bookand.

Sands: Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tour

From January 15 to March 16, contemporary pop artist Philip Colbert presents themed sculptures, including the “Lobster Firecracker” and “Lobster Cockerel,” at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses. Visitors can explore the art-filled parks and enjoy festive decorations.

SJM: Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro Festivities

From January 29 to February 12, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro will host street performances, workshops, and dining experiences at Kam Pek Market. Local restaurants offer diverse cuisines, complemented by music and festive lantern displays.

Wynn: CNY Market on Rua da Felicidade

From January 31 to February 4, the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade will transform into a festive market with cultural stalls, balloon art, flash mob shows, and the God of Wealth distributing blessings. Visitors spending at local stalls can win exclusive gift bags.

Gov’t boosts public transport for Lunar New Year festivities

To accommodate increased travel demands during the Lunar New Year, the Transport Bureau has introduced special measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion in busy areas.

Seasonal bus routes and adjustments will be implemented across key locations, including the Border Gate, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, and Rua da Cunha.

From today to February 4, special bus services such as routes 3BX, 17T, 21AT, 26AT, and 101XS will operate, helping expedite passenger movement.

Additionally, 10 regular bus routes and the Macau Light Rail Transit (LRT) will extend services on New Year’s Eve and select festival dates, with LRT operating hours lengthened to accommodate festivities.

During the “Taipa Village Temporary Pedestrian Zone” event, bus diversions will be in place from 11 a.m. to the last scheduled service. The Transport Bureau (dsat), in collaboration with the Public Security Police Force and other organizations, will monitor real-time traffic conditions and adjust schedules, stops, and implement restrictions as needed.

Macau will host large-scale activities, including a float parade, fireworks displays, and firecracker events. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transport to ease road congestion.