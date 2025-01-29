Sam Hou Fai embraces the New Year with optimism and commitment

Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of Macau, delivered a heartfelt New Year’s message on the eve of the Year of the Snake, emphasizing unity and prosperity for the region. In a speech to residents and friends, Hou expressed his wishes for health, happiness, and good fortune in the coming year.

“As we welcome the Year of the Snake, we are ready to embrace our blessings,” he said, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in shaping Macau’s future. Reflecting on the past year, he acknowledged the gradual economic recovery and the cooperation among different sectors that contributed to stability and harmony in the community.

“One can tell the inner of an object by observing its outer; likewise, having observed the past, we can predict the future,” Sam remarked, emphasizing the achievements of 2024 while looking forward to the challenges and uncertainties ahead. He highlighted the need for innovative thinking and adaptability as Macau navigates a rapidly changing global landscape.

In his address, Sam outlined key goals for the new government term, including enhancing governance capabilities, promoting economic diversification, and building a harmonious society. He urged residents to join hands in contributing their wisdom and strength to Macau’s development.

“As the New Year bell rings, I wish our motherland auspiciousness and prosperity, and I wish Macau stability and harmony,” Sam concluded, calling for solidarity among all sectors of society as they embark on a new chapter in the Year of the Snake.

Yesterday, Sam and his wife visited the Lunar New Year Fair at Tap Seac Square and the firecrackers and fireworks zones in Macau and Taipa to celebrate the coming Year of the Snake alongside the community in a festive atmosphere.

The Lunar New Year Fair was alive with celebration, featuring numerous stalls selling flowers, festive products, and traditional delicacies.

The Chief Executive and his wife then visited the two firecrackers and fireworks zones in Macau and Taipa, to gather information about their business and to speak with the vendors, wishing them success in their business.

At the conclusion of their visit, they set off firecrackers and fireworks, using the sounds of the celebrations to “express their hopes for the prosperity and development of both the country and Macau, as well as for the happiness and health of the entire population,” according to a statement from the Government Information Bureau. Victoria Chan