SSM urges vigilance as communicable diseases surge

The Health Bureau (SSM) has reported a notable surge in cases of communicable diseases, with a total of 1,198 notifiable disease cases recorded in December last year. The rise highlights the ongoing need for vigilant monitoring and public awareness.

The three disease groups with the highest case counts were influenza, norovirus infection, and chickenpox.

Influenza cases saw a 3.8-fold increase from the previous month, with 732 cases reported in December 2024. However, this represented a 59.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.

Influenza is especially contagious during winter and spring, primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough, and muscle aches, with serious complications possible for vulnerable populations.

Norovirus infections saw a dramatic rise, with 176 cases reported in December compared to only 14 in the same month last year. This represents a staggering increase of approximately 3.5 times from November.

Norovirus, a leading cause of gastroenteritis, spreads through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, affecting all age groups, particularly in communal settings like schools and nursing homes.

Additionally, the SSM recorded 89 cases of chickenpox, an increase of 2.4 times from the previous year and a 34.8% rise from November.

This highly contagious disease primarily affects children aged 5 to 10 and is transmitted through direct contact and respiratory droplets. Vaccination is recommended to prevent outbreaks.

In light of these trends, the SSM continues to emphasize the importance of disease prevention and control, urging the public to adhere to health guidelines and consider vaccination.

“In order to continue monitoring the epidemiological trends of communicable diseases in Macau and formulate appropriate prevention and control measures, the SSM requires that medical institutions and healthcare providers report cases of communicable diseases within the legal time limit,” the bureau stated in a press release.

The SSM periodically analyzes the reported data and releases monitoring information to the public, aiming to raise awareness of disease prevention and promote sound health management. Victoria Chan