SSM says it is improving the eHR system, but hassles continue for non-residents

The Health Bureau (SSM) claims to constantly improve its “Electronic Health Record Platform (eHR).” However, the Times learned that the digitization of medical records and diagnostic tests does not reach everyone, and non-residents face many obstacles in accessing their data.

According to information provided to the Times by the SSM, residents can access all their medical histories through the eHR platform via the “My Health” section of their Macao One Account.

The platform provides digital access to X-rays, blood tests, and other features, such as verifying the dates of previous doctor appointments, prescribed medications, and vaccination records. It facilitates access to and sharing of this information among different medical professionals and services. Still, this system does not include medical reports.

SSM explained to the Times that “[users] can request a medical report for personal reasons online or in person, and its issuance is subject to payment of the relevant administrative fees under the law.”

The SSM also remarked, “As doctors need time to write medical reports, the average processing time is around 25 working days. In the case of an urgent request, [users] can indicate the reason on the application form so that the doctors can arrange processing accordingly without having to pay any additional fee.”

Although the long wait for this kind of information to be processed can be a significant hassle for those residing in Macau, it can also pose a serious obstacle for those who are forced to use local medical services due to health issues or accidents during a short stay.

The Times also learned that this system does not apply to people who are not residents of Macau, namely non-resident workers (TNR), who, like visitors, face numerous challenges and expenses in retrieving their information from the SSM.

Health service users who want to retrieve imaging tests such as X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging are expected to encounter additional hassles.

In this case, users are requested to apply for copies from the respective service, which can only provide this data via CD-ROM or microfilm.

When questioned about the matter, the SSM responded, “In the case of requests for CD-ROMs or films, these must be produced by the Imaging Service, and the corresponding fee will be charged according to the law, with priority given to urgent cases. Since CD-ROMs are more compatible, can be used with most medical imaging software, and offer advantages such as data security, antivirus protection, ease of transportation, and lower costs, residents are encouraged to choose this format.”

According to a Times investigation, each CD-ROM costs MOP100, while each microfilm page costs MOP180.

The Times has also questioned the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice about progress in e-government and whether any measures are anticipated to be implemented in the health sector. “Big Health” and “Medical Tourism” are priorities on the government’s agenda, especially following the establishment of Macao Union Hospital.

However, since the Office forwarded all the questions to the SSM for response, this and other inquiries remain unanswered.