110 million patacas in fines issued for traffic violations

In the first seven months of this year, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) issued a total of 110 million patacas worth in fines for transportation violations, according to statistics released by the PSP earlier this week.

This figure represents a 5.8% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

A 2% drop in improper parking on public roads was recorded, with 370,000 cases registered. There were 130,000 cases of incorrect parking at parking meters recorded, representing a 4% decrease.

On the other hand, the PSP recorded an increase in the locking and towing of vehicles. According to Macau regulations, PSP officers are allowed to lock incorrectly parked cars. Once a vehicle is locked by the security authority, the car owner must pay a fine to free the vehicle.

As of July, 21% and 12% year- on-year increases in locking and towing respectively of incorrectly parked vehicles were registered. The PSP locked 978 motorbikes, more than double the figure from the previous year. The number of locked cars decreased by 30%, with 868 cases recorded.

The number of improperly-parked vehicles that were towed increased 12% (401 cases, including 219 cars and 182 motorbikes), with the number of motorbikes increasing 37% and the number of cars decreasing 7.6%.

There were 11,000 cases of locked and incorrectly parked vehicles at parking meters recorded, representing a 33% year-on-year increase. This growth was largely due to motorbikes, with double the figure of the previous year.

During the first seven months of 2018, 1,354 motorbikes were incorrectly parked at parking meters. In the first seven months of this year that number increased to 4,069, which is more cases than those recorded for the whole year of 2018 (3,909 cases).

There were 717 cases of parking at the yellow line recorded, representing an increase of 1.3% year-on-year. JZ