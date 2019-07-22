13 interested in running for Chief Executive

Another four local residents have collected application forms for the fifth Chief Executive election, meaning there are now 13 individuals interested in the position, the Electoral Affairs Commission announced on Friday.

Many of those interested in Macau’s top job remain unknown to the public.

The latest four individuals collected the contact information of the electors, as reported the previous week. One of the four has already returned the information to the commission.

In order to be accepted as an election candidate, each contender must obtain a minimum of 66 nominations from the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee.

Most analysts expect that only frontrunner Ho Iat Seng will obtain the necessary backing from the Committee to stand in the election.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Chief Executive candidate nomination period. On Thursday, the commission will review the backgrounds of candidates and confirm the acceptance of their candidacy, in accordance with the law.

Last week, the commission reported that it would organize a promotional election symposium on August 10. All members of the election committee will be invited to the symposium.

There, confirmed candidates will reveal their platforms and answer questions.

A live broadcast will also be available, allowing the public to watch the symposium in real time.

Song Man Lei, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, explained that qualified candidates are not required to announce their platform at the symposium and they can make their announcements on other occasions.