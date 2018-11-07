1,420 new companies in Q3

A total of 1,420 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 170 year-on-year. The total value of registered capital rose by 118.7 percent to MOP254 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with large capital in the Financial Services and Transport sectors.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), analyzed by industry, there were 485 newly incorporated companies operating in Wholesale & Retail, 309 in Business Services and 199 in Construction. Meanwhile, companies in dissolution totaled 172 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of companies in dissolution amounted to MOP59 million.

Analyzed by size of registered capital, there were 1,068 new companies (75.2 percent of the total) registered with capital of less than MOP50,000. The total value of capital came to MOP28 million.

On the other hand, there were 26 new companies registered with capital of MOP1 million or more, and the total value of capital amounted to MOP181 million (71.5 percent of the total). The majority of the capital came from Macau (MOP212 million) and mainland China (MOP21 million), including MOP10 million from Guangdong.

