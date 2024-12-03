15th National Games budget to exceed MOP620 million

The budget for the upcoming 15th National Games, co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau in 2025, is projected to exceed MOP620 million. This budget will cover a range of expenses, including athlete accommodation, transportation, and the renovation of government venues, which alone is expected to cost MOP230 million, according to the Legislative Assembly’s Second Standing Committee on the 2025 budget. Additionally, a capital injection of MOP1.24 billion is planned for airport expansions.

