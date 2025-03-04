Taiwan considers tightening immigration rules for Macau residents

Taiwan’s government is considering changes to its immigration laws that would make it more difficult for residents from Macau and Hong Kong to obtain permanent residency and citizenship, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The proposed amendments, part of a broader effort to strengthen national security, aim to prevent potential infiltration by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through immigration from the two territories, an official speaking on condition of anonymity said, as cited in a Taipei Times report.

Under the proposed changes, Macau and Hong Kong residents would need to live in Taiwan for four years—up from the current one year—before becoming eligible for permanent residency. Additionally, they would no longer have the option to apply for citizenship after gaining permanent resident status.

The amendments are being considered in response to shifts in Hong Kong’s political landscape, particularly following the enactment of the National Security Law in 2020.

The source noted that over two million mainland Chinese have moved to Hong Kong since its 1997 handover.

“Whether they arrive through marriage, investment immigration, or a professional skill, Hong Kong migrants almost always apply for permanent residence in the second year,” the source said. “No [region] in the world has immigration policies as relaxed as Taiwan’s.”

The revised rules would also impose stricter scrutiny on applicants who have worked for the CCP, the Chinese military, or Chinese public institutions, potentially denying their applications, according to the report.

“The original purpose behind allowing Hong Kong and Macau residents to easily apply for permanent residency in Taiwan is no longer applicable given the changes to those territories caused by CCP policies,” they said.

Despite these changes, the proposed framework would still be more lenient than policies for Chinese nationals, who must reside in Taiwan for six years before applying for a national ID. Authorities plan to review the proposal and consult with Hong Konger groups in Taiwan before implementing any amendments.

“We have found that some migrants from Hong Kong and Macau are not interested in Republic of China citizenship anyway, and only want some form of permanent residence. So, we do not anticipate the change being a problem,” sources added.