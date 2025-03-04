Locals seek revival of Taipa market amid changing consumer habits

Community members and development advocates are calling for a transformation of the Taipa Municipal Market to revitalize its appeal and distinguish it from nearby tourist zones, as changing consumer habits and business patterns impact visitor flow.

The Taipa Municipal Market, located in one of the district’s busiest areas, has long been a hub for both locals and tourists. However, shifts in local business dynamics and spending habits have affected the market’s popularity. Many residents now prefer shopping at small stores or supermarkets for convenience. “I don’t usually cook, and there are many small stores selling vegetables and meat in Macau,” said one resident in a report by TDM.

Despite these changes, some locals still value the market for its fresh goods and unique offerings. “I think the goods here are fresher. It’s also an extra place for me to shop. I don’t really like packaged products in supermarkets. That’s why I come to the market to buy things,” said another resident.

Stakeholders envision the market’s potential for diversification. A stall owner hopes to see food and snack stalls added to attract more people, while others suggest adding lunch options or unique cafes with cultural and creative characteristics. Choi Seng Hon, Vice President of the Taipa Community Development Promotion Association, emphasized the need for differentiated development to draw both tourists and residents. “The market should offer things not found in tourist zones, like unique cafes or culturally creative features, to attract both residents and tourists,” he said.

With ongoing road work on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-sen, a Transport Advisory Committee member suggested the government optimize bus routes to better serve the area. This move could enhance accessibility and attract more visitors to the market.

As the Municipal Affairs Bureau continues to improve other markets like Patane and Red Market, the Taipa Municipal Market’s transformation could play a crucial role in supporting local businesses and preserving the area’s cultural heritage.

In a related development, lawmaker Leong Sun Iok urged the government last month to enhance the public markets of São Domingos and Taipa Village.

He pointed out that despite recognizing the decline in interest among the population, no substantial actions have been taken to revitalize these markets. The facilities, which are aging, have seen increasing vacancy rates due to changing consumer demands.

Leong highlighted the success of the food court at São Domingos Market, which attracts both locals and tourists, suggesting that a similar model could benefit Taipa.

He also recalled that the government had previously considered optimizing these markets and proposed repurposing unused spaces for cultural and creative industries.

The idea of transforming old markets into vibrant destinations is gaining traction, reflecting successful examples from cities like Singapore and Hong Kong. Victoria Chan