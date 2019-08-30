18,000 expected for National Day run, registrations open

Held annually since 2000, this year the 20th Chinese National Day run in Macau will be held on October 1 as part of the National Day celebrations in Macau.

As with previous iterations, this year’s event will accept a maximum of 18,000 runners participating in the different groups, as Chao Kuok Wai, Department Head of the Sports Bureau (ID), revealed yesterday at a press conference organized by the ID to announce the opening of the registration period.

When questioned by the media, Chao stated that the 18,000 maximum was a “number considered convenient, taking into account the space and safety of the athletes,” adding that the number of registrations hits the limit every year.

Although the event is more like a fun run which allows participants to run or walk the 3 kilometer route, there will be prizes for the winners in each category, as well as other symbolic awards, such as one for the team with the largest number of runners, among others.

As usual, the event will take place on October 1 at 8:15 a.m. The starting and finishing points are located around the Golden Lotus Square, where other National Day celebratory activities will also be held.

The 3 kilometer route passes through the Kun Iam Statue, NAPE area and re-enters Golden Lotus Square via Avenida da Amizade, where temporary traffic diversions will be in place for the morning.

Registration opened yesterday and will be open until September 18, with participants accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration forms can be completed and delivered to the ID headquarters or the reception areas of several sports facilities, such as the Tap Seac Pavilion, Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Center and Taipa’s Olympic Sports Center, during normal working hours.