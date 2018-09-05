1,845 residents applied for mainland permit

The Ministry of Public Security of China announced that more than 1,845 Macau residents have applied for residential permits in mainland China. Starting from September 1, mainland China has been accepting applications for mainland residential permits from Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan residents. Until last Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Public Security received more than 20,000 applications, including approximately 8,300 from Hong Kong residents and approximately 10,000 made by Taiwan residents. Guangdong received the most applications, followed by Fujian, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu.

Kiang Wu worker attempted suicide

A non-local worker employed by the Kiang Wu Hospital attempted to commit yesterday suicide by jumping off the top of the hospital’s emergencies building. The worker is a 52-year-old female mainland resident hired by the hospital as a member of the cleaning staff. The woman was eventually brought back to safety after firefighters and police negotiators arrived at the scene. She declared the attempt was due to dissatisfaction with her job.

