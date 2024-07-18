Times files lawsuit over scam pages with MDT logo

The Macau Daily Times has launched legal proceedings about fraudulent pages featuring the MDT logo, which used “sponsored” ads on various social media platforms to promote an alleged news article attributed to the Times.

The Times recently uncovered fraudulent posts on social media that featured a photo and story published on a fake website using the Times logo and layout.

The Times received several screenshots of the post from several readers.

Lawyer Vasco Passeira, said, “Cases like this seriously jeopardize the public’s trust in the available information. This one is especially serious, because it threatens the trust that the public in general puts in the information provided by the press.”

“It’s not just the MDT that is being affected. It’s all of us, and our right to be informed, and well informed,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Times has also contacted the Judiciary Police (PJ) over the rising number of fraudulent “sponsored advertisements” across various social platforms.

This comes as in recent months, the PJ also discovered someone had paid for “sponsored advertisements” across various social platforms (including Facebook and Instagram) and posted fake advertisements in the name of government departments or entities from the banking sector.

Scammers often use phrases such as “interest-free loans” to entice users to click links embedded in the ads, which then redirect users to an unverified website for loans.

“After the PJ uncovered the situation, not only did the bureau contact the relevant social media platforms to block the sponsored ads, but we also issued two police circulars to remind the public to avoid being scammed.”

The lawyer believes disinformation is one the most serious problems the public faces today, noting that “it will only get worse” as social media platforms can distribute fake news.

“Now, with AI bots adding to this flow, the spread of disinformation will increase by orders of magnitude,” he said.

The lawyer said the public is advised to “exercise caution when researching information on the internet; check the reliability of sources and use a good dose of skepticism if you are not familiar with them; and always cross-check the information with several sources; and exercise critical thinking.”

“If you have been scammed and suffered personal damages, do not be afraid to report it to the authorities. You might be preventing other people from being deceived,” the Passeira added. MDT