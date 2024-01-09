1972 Miners strike against government

Coal miners walked out at midnight in their first national strike for almost 50 years.

Three months of negotiations with the National Coal Board ended in deadlock four days ago with an offer of 7.9% on the table and the promise of a backdated deal for an increase in productivity.

The 280,000 mineworkers signalled their determination to break the Government’s unofficial eight per cent pay ceiling by refusing to put the offer to the vote.

They are looking for an increase of up to £9 a week – on an average take home wage of £25.

Miners have been observing an overtime ban since 1 November in support of their pay claim, which the NCB estimates has already cost the industry £20m.

Yesterday, the NCB announced it was withdrawing its pay offer as it became clear the miners were intent on striking.

NCB Chairman, Derek Ezra, said: “If we had granted the £120m they had asked for and thus presumably satisfied the mineworkers, we would have landed ourselves in a very serious financial situation. […]

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is holding meetings at the weekend to discuss support for the strike among transport unions.

The General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers, Lawrence Daly, has predicted coal stocks will quickly run down.

“Industrialists in this country will be pressing the Government to get the door open for serious talks,” he added. […]

All 289 pits across the country have been closed by the strike. Miners say they are prepared for a long fight.

A south Wales miner said: “We are going into this now, not thinking it’s going to be over in a week or a fortnight. We are determined to win this battle however long it may take.”

In context

The miners’ strike lasted seven weeks.

Within 48 hours of the strike beginning, 17 schools in Shropshire – dependent on coal-fired heating – were forced to close.

The TUC advised transport unions not to cross picket lines and once these were set up at ports, power stations and coal yards, the coal could not be moved.

The NUM’s aim was to freeze domestic and industrial coal supplies to force the coal board back to the negotiating table.

By 5 February, factories were beginning to lay off workers because of power shortages. Four days later, BBC local radio stations were warning of domestic power cuts.

A state of emergency was declared on 9 February.

A headline in the Times on 16 February said 1.2m workers had been laid off as a result of the strike.

At 0100 on 19 February, miners’ leaders agreed a £95m pay package.

Miners voted to return to work on 25 February.