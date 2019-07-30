20 mainland shows to educate on patriotism

On Friday, the National Radio and Television Administration of China gave 20 “excellent mainland TV programs” to TDM for free to educate Macau local residents and deepen their sense of patriotism.

The 20 programs include documentaries on human history, folk culture, and the development of popular science in China.

The programs were gifted to Macau in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of People’s Republic of China and the 20th anniversary of the return of Macau to the motherland.

Qi Chengsheng, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the National Administration, endorsed TDM for its efforts in pushing forward Macau’s economic and social development, its contribution to reducing the psychological distance between residents of Macau and the mainland, and its excellent performance in promoting Chinese culture around the world.

Qi claimed that these 20 documentaries fully reflect the great achievements, history, culture, and economic and social developments of mainland China in recent years.

Qi hopes that, through TDM and the documentaries, Macau’s people can learn more about the motherland and love it more. JZ