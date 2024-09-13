200,000 residents use new QR code for customs clearance

Since its July 19 launch, the “Hong Kong and Macau Customs Clearance QR Code” has transformed the travel experience for residents of both regions.

As of mid-September, nearly 200,000 individuals have taken advantage of this innovative system, which allows qualified residents to bypass traditional ID checks and use a self-service QR code for customs clearance.

“This measure will be important in the context of cooperation between the two regions, namely in increasing the movement of people at border posts,” said Chao Wai Ieng, director of the Identification Services Bureau (DSI), at the launch press conference.

The initiative, implemented by the Identity Identification Bureau in collaboration with other governmental agencies, aims to streamline the immigration process at key entry points, including the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Outer Port Passenger Terminal.

Service stations were established to assist residents in generating their QR codes, facilitating access for approximately 9,000 individuals during the initial rollout.

To use the QR code service, Macau permanent residents aged 18 and older can register at designated self-service machines or the Hong Kong e-way registration office.

Those aged 11 to 17 must be accompanied by a guardian. NS