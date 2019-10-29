2019 most serious year for vaccine violations

This year, violations relating to the provision of unapproved vaccines were at their the most serious, the Health Bureau (SSM) has announced.

Between January 1 and October 24, the SSM completed 931 routine inspections at medical service suppliers, finding two clinics suspected of providing unapproved vaccines. One of the two clinics was discovered in October.

From the 153 unconventional inspections conducted, nine clinics (10 medical services in total) violated vaccine regulations. Four clinics were identified from public reports, three of which were discovered in October.

Leong Pui San, a senior SSM official, remarked that no violations had been recorded from 2015 to 2016, and since 2017, a total of only 14 violations were recorded. These involved 10 clinics that were providing unapproved vaccines to patients or failing to store vaccines in accordance with regulations.

In 2017 and 2018, a total of 36 illegal vaccines were seized by the SSM. No expired vaccines were seized during this period.

The SSM reported that this year’s violations have been the most serious, because the clinics identified were in possession of a large quantity of vaccines, with the origin of some of the vaccines unknown.

As of last Friday, six medical service providers were found to be storing a total of 315 non-regulation vaccines, 11 of which were confirmed as being illegally brought into Macau, and four of which were expired. The health authority has already transferred the expired vaccines to the customs authority.

The vaccines seized include nine-valent HPV vaccines, four-valent HPV vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccines, influenza vaccines, 13-valent pneumococcal vaccines, herpes zoster vaccines, varicella vaccines and meningococcal vaccines.

Besides vaccines, some clinics were found to be in possession of expired medicines, including expired blood pressure-lowering medications, some of which had been expired for over a year.

Four of the clinics reported were Centro Médico MICC, AMBO Medical Center, Dr. Wong Shing Ngai and Dr. Wong Chio Iong’s Clinic (Dr. Wong’s Clinic), and Hong Yin Professional Clinic.

Some doctors were suspended for periods of seven days to one month.

According to the SSM, some clinics are advertising group purchase deals on mainland online platforms to attract people to receive their vaccinations in Macau. For example, three doses of cervical cancer vaccine were advertised for RMB6,500. JZ