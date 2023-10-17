2023 Chinese Tennis Association Tour finals to be held in Macau

The 2023 Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour Professional Finals and the National Tennis Championships will be held in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) from Dec. 4 to 10, organizers said yesterday. Elite tennis players from the Chinese mainland will gather in Macau to compete in the top tennis event in December, vying for honors in the four categories of men’s and women’s singles and doubles. Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau said that the event can further strengthen sports exchanges between Macau and the mainland, as well as enhance the host city’s image as a sport and tourism destination.

