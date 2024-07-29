2024 Sands Shopping Carnival achieves great success with largest turnout yet

The Sands Shopping Carnival recently concluded its latest edition with tremendous success, backing the SME strategy of the Macau SAR government.

Held at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo from July 18 to July 21, the carnival saw foot traffic numbers reach 120,000 – the largest turnout so far.

The integrated resort operator’s annual signature event has emerged as the premier platform for Sands retailers and SMEs to exhibit their products and services, attracting over 540,000 visitors since its inception in 2020.

This year, the carnival offered nine exhibition zones across 21,000 square metres: Sands retailers; household products; parenting and family; gourmet and wine; food court; green living; Macao cultural and creative; play and fun; and Macao specialties and souvenirs.

The event featured more than 580 booths, with a record-breaking 325 booths dedicated to local small and medium enterprise (SME) suppliers.

One third of the SME suppliers were participating in the carnival for the first time.

For Sands China, its commitment to supporting local SMEs is unwavering, embracing the philosophy of growing with local firms.

With this year marking the momentous 20th anniversary of Sands Macao, Sands China has been a long-standing pillar of Macau’s business landscape, having already established deep ties with the local community.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., remarked, “Sands China has maintained a steadfast partnership with the Macao SAR Government, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and other supporting entities, providing relentless support to SMEs through this platform without seeking any financial return. Together, we have successfully created nearly 2,800 exhibition booths over the years.”

“We feel that this is now fast becoming a platform where the SMEs want to showcase their products, their strengths. Particularly when visitors, especially tourists, are increasing in number,” he added.

The carnival’s remarkable achievement has solidified its position as one of the integrated resort operator’s key projects, showcasing its dedication to bolstering the prosperous local economy and promoting growth for Macau-based businesses.

The 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival not only supported local SMEs but also provided complimentary booth space to local community groups.

This allowed them to showcase their services to attendees, increase their presence in the local market, and create employment opportunities for their members.

For instance, the Bosco Youth Service Network made their debut at the carnival, advocating for the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with mental challenges and highlighting their value and ability to contribute to society.

The diverse platform provided by the association allows its members to engage actively and contribute to the local community through the sale of products created by the Bosco Youth Service Network.

“At the carnival, you get to meet all sectors of the community. So, this could help them promote their message and hopefully the general public will support them,” said Vincent Yp, chief executive officer of Bosco Youth Service Network.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macau (ARTM) remarked that participating in the carnival increases visibility and awareness, fundraising opportunities, networking and partnerships.

“By participating in this high-profile carnival, local NGOs gain exposure to a large audience and this massive reach significantly raises awareness of the NGOs’ causes, missions, and the important work they do within the community,” said Hoi Wai Hong, ARTM’s social worker.

“The large visitor turnout presents valuable fundraising prospects for the participating NGOs. They can set up booths, sell merchandise, or organize interactive activities to raise funds. This can be an important source of funding to sustain the NGOs’ operations and expand their impact,” he added.

At the annual carnival, local NGOs have the opportunity to utilize this prominent platform to tackle various obstacles, enhance their reputation, secure financial support, establish alliances, and ultimately further their goals in making a positive difference in society.

NGOs frequently encounter obstacles in obtaining sufficient and steady funding to maintain their activities and expand their influence. Hence, the carnival’s extensive audience and promotional platforms can greatly enhance the visibility and public outreach of NGOs.

Fun Activities at the Carnival

While giving exposure to local SMEs and organizations, the 2024 Sands Shopping Carnival also featured a variety of fun activities, including the fifth return of the popular BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop. Two new competitions made their debut – the ICBC ePay Presents: National Essence: Hanfu Styling Contest and the Bank of Communications Presents: Rising Stars: 2024 Kids Talent Showdown, both of which were open to participants in the Greater Bay Area.

“This marks our fourth consecutive year participating in the Sand Shopping Carnival, the most renowned sales event in Macau. Our performance has consistently been exceptional in our past involvement.

Despite the pandemic during the previous years, the event persevered, providing us with a valuable platform to showcase our brand.

While the economy is still in the process of recovery, events like this play a crucial role in presenting us with numerous opportunities and invaluable support.”

Focus Optical, Pary Tam

“We are confident that this platform offers an excellent opportunity to showcase our brands and introduce customers to our new products. We believe that integrated resorts should organize additional events like these and also facilitate both in-person and virtual events to enable local SMEs to expand their range of products and services.

Additionally, promoting these events beyond Macau will attract a wider customer base and contribute to the growth of Macau’s tourism industry.”

Loyal Pharmacy Limited, Ivy Leong – Purchasing Director

“Despite the improvement in the economy, certain local businesses continue to struggle. However, I am confident that the carnival will contribute to an increase in sales by enhancing our brand’s visibility.

With its broad appeal and high attendance, we anticipate gaining exposure and garnering support for local businesses from both citizens and visitors. Additionally, we hope to identify potential business opportunities.”

Giorostan, Alan Chang – Brand Director