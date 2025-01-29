2,166 residential units were built in 2024

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) disclosed in a statistics release that 55 residential developments were under construction and were completed at the end of 2024.

According to the same release, four developments obtained usage licenses, providing 97 housing units. The other 51 were still under construction or had been completed but were undergoing final inspections before being issued the usage licenses.

In total, these 51 developments were said to be able to provide 2,069 new residential units.

Additionally, the DSSCU received 79 other projects for new developments that could provide 5,192 additional residential units.

According to DSSCU data, the 55 housing developments will also feature 1,066 new light vehicle parking spaces and 330 motorcycle parking spots, while the upcoming development projects include 2,956 car parks and 850 motorcycle parking spots.

The DSSCU also noted that of all the projects submitted in 2024, approximately 25% (107 units) have already commenced construction. RM

