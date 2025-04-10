Gov’t responds to criticism on lack of communication with press

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has acknowledged regular communication with the media. At the same time, the Lands and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) emphasized its commitment to promptly releasing relevant news and meeting information to the public.

The remarks were made in response to written inquiries by the Chinese-language media outlet Jornal Cheng Pou last week. They addressed concerns about the lack of notifications to the media regarding meetings chaired by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam and Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam Wai Man. This includes the Youth Affairs Committee, Education Committee, and Urban Renewal Committee meetings.

Focusing on the readers’ perspective, the report noted that the media can only rely on official pictures and press releases for reporting rather than being invited to post-meeting press briefings. This practice has been in place for the past 20 years.

The current five secretaries have had significantly fewer in-person Q&A sessions than the previous five.

According to the newspaper, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works have recorded “zero interviews.”

In its response, the DSEDJ highlighted its diversified information dissemination channels to ensure that the media can access information through various means, including press releases, media interviews, participation in current affairs programs, and assistance in public communication during the organization of meetings, activities, or the release of important stakeholder information.

The bureau also stated that it will continue to listen to feedback and provide the media with access to meeting information through various channels about its committee meetings.

In response to concerns about the Urban Renewal Committee’s failure to notify the media of its meetings in February and March and the discontinuation of post-meeting press briefings previously held by then Secretary for Transport and Works, Raimundo do Rosário. The DSSCU asserted that relevant meeting developments and information had been released to the public in a timely manner.

