Macau to experience ‘crowds’ over May Day: travel trade

The local travel industry anticipates an increase in visitor arrivals during the Easter holidays compared to last year, with the May Day holiday expected to set a new record.

On the other hand, the hospitality sector has expressed a more optimistic outlook for May Day than for Easter.

During mainland China’s long holidays, popular tourist spots in Macau — including the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square on the Macau peninsula, and the Rua do Cunha area in Taipa — have been “packed” with visitors. This influx has prompted public concern on social media over the impact of tourism on daily life.

In an interview with the Times, Travel Industry Council of Macau (TICM) Chairman Andy Wu clarified the term “packed with,” saying such conditions are mostly seen on “special” days, like the recent Ching Ming Festival holiday and the upcoming May Day holiday.

He emphasized that tourists are a key driver of Macau’s economy, adding that under current conditions, there remains significant potential for market expansion and growth.

Following the three-day Ching Ming Festival holiday, about 410,000 visitors entered Macau from Friday to Sunday – a year-on-year increase of 14.7%. Wu noted that average Saturday arrivals now hover around 100,000 and expects further growth during the upcoming four-day Easter holiday, primarily driven by visitors from Hong Kong.

This year, mainland China’s May Day holiday will span five days – from May 1 to May 5 – and Wu anticipates a potential record-breaking number of arrivals, although specific projections are not yet available.

He also noted a shift in travel patterns, with more tourists choosing self-guided tours. The decline in group tours means the industry must adjust its business model to better serve independent travelers.

With policies aimed at facilitating visits from mainlanders, Wu expressed confidence that day-trip numbers will continue to rise.

As visitor figures gradually approach the pre-pandemic daily average of 171,702 from 2019, Wu stated that Macau still has ample capacity to accommodate increased traffic. He stressed the need for the government to improve transportation, including creating dedicated bus routes for tourists during holidays to enhance service and reduce congestion on public routes used by locals.

Despite ongoing challenges, Wu reaffirmed that Macau’s current infrastructure is sufficient to meet visitor demand.

Hotel prices driven by market conditions

Randy Chung, vice president of the Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, said the industry does not expect much from the Easter holidays but remains cautiously optimistic.

In contrast, he expressed stronger confidence in the May Day period, predicting the peak season will begin May 1, with particularly strong demand expected on May 2, 3, and 4.

Room rates in Macau often double during peak periods, which can deter potential overnight guests. As a result, many mainland Chinese tourists have turned to social platforms like “Red Note” to search for accommodations in Macau’s streets and resorts. In this context, Chung told the Times that hotel prices are entirely market-driven, with no artificial controls. He explained that prices vary by hotel category, and higher-rated hotels naturally charge more.

Addressing the growing trend of tourists staying in neighboring cities like Zhuhai or Hengqin due to lower prices, Chung said that while guests are free to choose, market forces will determine equilibrium. He also voiced confidence in Macau’s strong appeal – particularly its nightlife and street culture – adding, “While guests may find cheaper options in Hengqin or elsewhere, the relative attractiveness of those locations is diminished.”

Chung noted that Macau’s hotel industry is well-prepared for the May Day holiday, citing Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) figures that report over 43,000 available rooms – a supply expected to meet demand.

He emphasized that the industry has learned from last year and must adapt to today’s changed economic conditions and consumer behavior by focusing on unique services and offerings, rather than relying solely on price reductions to attract more guests.

Chung also highlighted continued government support for the tourism sector through the promotion of cultural, medical, and sports-related events. He said the growing diversity of tourism offerings will help ensure prosperity for the hotel industry.

He added that Macau’s overall hotel occupancy rate currently ranges between 80% and 90%.

According to the Statistics and Census Bureau, as of the end of 2024, Macau had 146 hotel establishments offering accommodation services – an increase of four hotels year-on-year. However, the number of available rooms fell by 7.8%, down to 43,000. Yuki Lei