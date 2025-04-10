SMG prepares for typhoon season, holds drill on emergency electric power supply

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) is preparing for the typhoon season, and the SMG reported that they held an annual emergency electricity supply drill yesterday.

The drill was said to aim to ensure the continuous provision of meteorological services and updates to the public in situations of tropical storms and other adverse weather conditions.

The drill is part of the bureau’s emergency mechanism and aims to test the preparedness and response of the staff and emergency equipment.

The drill counted with the participation of the Companhia de Electricidade de Macau S.A. (CEM), during which the two parties simulated different levels of malfunctions in the electricity supply facilities and activated the emergency electricity supply mechanism and the backup power generator.

Following the conclusion of the drill, the SMG and the CEM held a review meeting to listen to the opinions of the staff of the different departments involved, review the experiences gathered, and discuss how they can contribute to optimizing the collaboration capacity in handling emergencies.

Typhoon forecast unchanged

According to SMG’s forecast, Macau can be affected by five to eight tropical cyclones during this year’s typhoon season, which generally starts in May and lasts until November.

SMG noted the forecasted number as normal to relatively high range, adding that some of these storms may have an intensity classified as “severe” or higher.

In the same statement, SMG also advanced the rainy season (April to September) this year, which should bring a “normal to relatively high” rainfall level but not exclude the possibility of some “heavy” rainfall events occurring.