29th MIF and 2024MFE promise innovation and opportunity

The 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (MFE) will take place from Oct. 16 to 19 at the Cotai Expo in the Venetian Macao.

This year’s theme, “Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities” for MIF and “Brands Gathering with Business Opportunities” for MFE, aims to attract over 1,300 exhibitors, including tech companies from mainland China and popular brands from Portuguese-speaking countries. The four-day event will feature ten exhibition zones across four halls, showcasing a diverse array of products and services while facilitating over 80 trade promotion sessions focused on emerging industries.

“This year’s events are designed to create a more effective platform for collaboration,” said Vincent U, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute. “By extending the duration and enhancing the structure, we aim to foster deeper discussions among participants.”

The introduction of a new three-day format represents a significant change, allowing business tourists to engage with the exhibition “more deeply without the weekend rush” said U. This adjustment is expected to enhance business-to-business interactions, making it easier for attendees to network and explore investment opportunities.

The exhibition area will cover 38,000 square meters, featuring first-time exhibitors alongside established businesses. Notably, this year marks a record of participation from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), with Shenzhen serving as the partner city for MIF. The Shenzhen Pavilion will showcase over 40 enterprises in sectors such as technology and cultural tourism.

In addition to traditional exhibitions, attendees can expect innovative offerings such as a Portuguese-speaking countries Market Zone and a Macao International Coffee Festival Pavilion. These initiatives are designed to strengthen Macau’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking nations.

Gifts worth over MOP500,000 will be distributed during the fair. Attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and tea drinks while participating in various promotional activities aimed at boosting local consumption.

During yesterday’s press conference, emphasis was placed on the event’s contribution to the “1+4” strategy—focusing on modern finance, big health, tourism, and conventions. The events will include specialized sessions on these sectors to promote collaboration and investment.

The fairs will open exclusively for trade visitors Oct. 16 before welcoming the public from Oct. 17 to 19. Free shuttle services will be available to facilitate access to the venue. Nadia Shaw