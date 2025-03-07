Macao International Parade to feature expanded elements under ‘Culture City of East Asia’ initiative

The president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, announced yesterday that the Macao International Parade will incorporate additional elements this year, aligning with Macau’s designation as the “Culture City of East Asia” in 2025.

Scheduled for March 23, the parade will feature contributions from three Asian cities: mainland China, South Korea, and Japan.

“We will integrate more East Asian cultural elements into the performances and events, including inviting renowned productions from China, Japan, and South Korea to be showcased in Macau, along with exchange sessions,” Leong said.

She further noted that outreach programs aimed at strengthening Macau’s cultural ties with these three Asian cities will extend throughout the year, featuring prominently in major local events such as the Dragon Boat Races, the International Fireworks Contest, the Grand Prix, and the International Marathon.

At a press conference held to announce the parade’s activities, the IC estimated that the event will reach approximately 150,000 viewers both online and in person, a figure similar to that of 2024.

Leong also confirmed that the six gaming concessionaires will fully cover the costs associated with the parade. Due to this private sponsorship, she declined to disclose a budget, stating that it would not be appropriate given the confidentiality of the event’s financial backers.

This year’s parade will feature 23 international teams from countries including Argentina, Italy, Bosnia, Egypt, Portugal, and Germany, alongside participants from mainland China, South Korea, and Japan. Local participation will consist of 60 groups selected from a pool of 90 applicants.

The IC estimates that approximately 1,800 performers will take part in total.

As in previous editions, the parade will begin at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and conclude at Sai Van Lake Square. Special performances will take place at both the starting and finishing points.

Organizers have also announced that, due to the parade’s scale and expected audience, parking restrictions will be enforced along the parade route from March 22.

Leong highlighted that Macau’s designation as the “Cultural City of East Asia 2025” complements the city’s existing international accolades, including World Heritage status, the Memory of the World Register, and recognition as a Creative City of Gastronomy. These designations, she said, contribute to Macau’s increasing global cultural presence.

“This will help establish Macau as a key platform for China’s high-level engagement with the world, while also serving as an important window for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Chinese and Western civilizations,” she stated.

Reflecting on Macau’s historical role in global trade and culture, the ‘Culture City of East Asia’ initiative will be themed “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” and will focus on the Maritime Silk Road. The program will be structured around four key sections symbolizing maritime exploration: “Setting Sail,” “Riding the Waves,” “Chasing the Moon,” and “Returning with Abundance.” These themes, Leong explained, emphasize Macau’s rich maritime heritage.

The initiative will include an opening and closing ceremony, large-scale cultural expos, international conferences, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, and a range of cultural, sports, and tourism events.

Leong added that the IC will encourage Macau’s integrated resorts to leverage their high-quality facilities to host internationally appealing cultural exhibitions and exchange programs, providing both residents and tourists with immersive cultural experiences featuring Chinese, Japanese, and Korean traditions.

The parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. on March 23 (Sunday), concluding at approximately 6:30 p.m. when all participating groups will come together for a grand finale celebrating “Love, Peace, and Cultural Integration.”

In addition to the parade, a series of promotional activities will be held, including outreach performances, a photography contest, prize giveaways, and more.