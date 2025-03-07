Vice Premier highlights Macau and Hong Kong’s strategic role in China’s development

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the importance of Macau and Hong Kong in China’s broader development strategy, describing them as “diamonds” during a meeting with delegates from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) yesterday.

The session, held in Beijing as part of the “Two Sessions” political gathering, focused on strengthening the two Special Administrative Regions’ (SARs) economic integration with the mainland.

Attended by key officials, including Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and CPPCC vice chairmen Leung Chun-ying and Edmund Ho Hau-wah, the meeting provided a platform for delegates to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the SARs.

Ho, who hosted the session, noted that Ding’s participation underscored Beijing’s commitment to the ‘One country, two systems’ framework and its continued support for the regions.

Ding also called for strong backing of Macau’s new Chief Executive, stressing the importance of a stable and effective administration as the city navigates a crucial phase of economic development.

Speaking at the joint meeting, Ding outlined national achievements in 2024 despite global and domestic challenges. He also emphasized future expectations for both Special Administrative Regions.

Macau delegate Ho Ion Sang, who attended the session, said Ding acknowledged the country’s resilience in driving economic growth and meeting key development targets.

He highlighted the need for Macau to capitalize on opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin to accelerate economic diversification.

Following the meeting, CPPCC member Peter Douglas Koon Ho-ming shared Ding’s remarks, emphasizing that Hong Kong and Macau serve as vital connectors between China and the global community.

“The Vice Premier described us not only as a pearl but also as a diamond, symbolizing our importance in bridging East and West,” Koon said.

Beyond economic growth, Ding urged delegates to remain vigilant in the face of external pressures and geopolitical risks.

According to CPPCC standing committee member Ko Wing-man, Ding stressed that while stability has been maintained, national security threats persist. “There are still internal and external forces seeking to challenge our ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Ko warned.

Ding outlined three key expectations for delegates: promoting the “Two Sessions” policy agenda, supporting the leadership of the Chief Executive and SAR governments, and fostering regional unity for economic and social advancement. He also encouraged the business sector to invest in long-term innovation and technology development to enhance Hong Kong and Macau’s competitiveness.

CPPCC standing committee member Pansy Ho noted that Ding commended Hong Kong’s efforts in economic advancement.

During the discussion, CPPCC delegate Yiu Chi-shing proposed that Hong Kong should work toward surpassing London as the world’s second-largest international financial center, aligning itself more closely with China’s status as the world’s second-largest economy.

He called for the development of a structured reform plan to enhance the city’s financial infrastructure and ensure it meets the highest global standards.

Ding responded by reaffirming Hong Kong’s distinctive position as a financial hub, citing its strong ties to both the mainland and international markets.

He expressed support for expanding the city’s professional service industries and further integrating its economy with national development goals. Staff Reporter