11 local establishments recognized by Michelin, one new entrant

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau has unveiled the 77 food and beverage establishments awarded the “Bib Gourmand” recognition this year.

Macau accounts for 11 of these awards, with 10 establishments retaining their previous recognition and one new entrant.

The new Bib Gourmand in Macau is “Justindia,” a 20-seat restaurant with a bar counter, opened by Keralan-born chef Justin Paul after 16 years managing the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant “Golden Peacock” at The Venetian Macau.

Located in the NAPE district on Rua de Bruxelas, the restaurant offers set lunch menus featuring dishes from across India, spanning both northern and southern regions.

At dinner, it transitions into a more formal dining experience, offering various à la carte options and a 10-course tasting menu showcasing the chef’s creativity.

The list of 11 recognized establishments in Macau includes returning awardees: Chan Seng Kei, Cheong Kei, Din Tai Fung (City of Dreams), Kapok, Lok Kei Noodles (Patane), Lou Kei, O Castiço, Restaurant Litoral (Taipa), Son Tak Kon, Shun Tak, and the Educational Restaurant at the Macao University of Tourism.

“In this year’s selection, Hong Kong and Macau’s dining scene once again demonstrates its unique diversity and vitality, offering a wide variety of cuisines,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said.

He added, “The Bib Gourmand dining establishments not only reflect the vibrant food culture of Hong Kong and Macau but also highlight the diverse opportunities available for gourmets seeking exceptional culinary experiences at affordable prices.”

The complete restaurant selection for the 17th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau will be revealed on March 13 at an in-person ceremony at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort.