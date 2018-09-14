2nd Annual Street Food Festival coming Sep 29

The second annual Michelin Guide Street Food Festival Macau will be held from Saturday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 2, with Michelin-acclaimed food stalls and eateries serving their famed signature creations at Studio City’s Macau Gourmet Walk.

The festival will once again feature some of the biggest names in street food, as well as one of the only Michelin-starred hawker stalls in the world.

Liao Fan Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice from Singapore, led by chef Chan Hon Meng, is the first hawker stall in the world to earn a coveted Michelin star for street food.

The Song of India, also from Singapore, has upheld its one Michelin star rating and will be coming to Macau for the second year in a row with chef Manjunath Mural at the helm.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood returns for its second year at the festival, and is known for serving the best ‘tze char’ in Singapore, with chef Wayne Liew specializing in wok-fried dishes and a mish mash of Hainanese and Cantonese cuisines.

The four-day event will see chefs from Asia’s Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrated Michelin-recommended eateries serving their street food creations and signature delicacies under one roof.

Food is served between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

