33-year-old man arrested for drug use in Cotai hotel

A 33-year-old mainland man was arrested for suspected drug use in a hotel in Cotai, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said. Housekeeping staff discovered drug-related items in the guest room and alerted the police. Upon investigation, authorities found approximately 0.36 grams of methamphetamine and smoking utensils. The suspect tested positive for drugs and confessed to purchasing them in Macau. The PJ said it is now tracing the source of the drugs and investigating other individuals involved in the case.

Related