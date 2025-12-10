350 local products displayed at Asia-Pacific Food Expo

The “Asia-Pacific International Food Expo 2025” in Singapore featured a Macao Pavilion last week, set up in collaboration with the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), showcasing 350 “Macao Made” products from 26 local SMEs. Divided into exhibitor booths, a service promotion area, and a tasting zone, the pavilion included daily souvenir giveaways and new product launches. Over 80% of items have the “M mark,” and more than half are Halal certified, promoting Macau brands and expanding their visibility in the ASEAN market.

