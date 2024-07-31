50 seven-seater taxis take streets today

A total of 50 brand-new black taxis were introduced onto Macau’s streets yesterday, with the aim of enhancing transportation in the region.

The individual overseeing the initiative told TDM that services’ initial day of operation was somewhat restricted. The entire fleet of seven-seater taxis is expected to be fully operational by today.

The taxi company now boasts a team of approximately 100 drivers, with nearly 90% of them having prior experience as taxi drivers and having undergone comprehensive pre-service training to ensure a high standard of service.

Among the 50 new taxis, at least five have been specially outfitted to accommodate passengers with reduced mobility.

These vehicles are equipped to accept electronic payments.

This introduction of new taxis not only expands the fleet but also signifies a step towards improving Macau’s transport infrastructure. Many residents believe that the number of taxis in the city is insufficient.

Macau’s current taxi fleet of 1,518 vehicles services a population of 700,000 and is widely recognized as insufficient. This creates a drastic shortage of cabs and an inability to meet demand from both residents and large numbers of tourists, with the latter swelling to the city on weekends.

To alleviate the problem, the Transport Bureau (DSAT), back in May, disclosed 10 new licenses, valid for eight years, that allow for the operation of 500 new taxis.

The 10 licenses will yield the government MOP36.47 million.

The lack of ride-hailing services such as Uber, which terminated operations in Macau in 2017 after a protracted legal battle with local authorities, has further exacerbated the city’s taxi shortage. LV