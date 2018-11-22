50 suicides recorded in 2018

Figures revealed by the Health Bureau (SSM) acknowledge that in the first three quarters of the year, Macau registered a total of 50 suicide cases. Of those, 18 occurred in the third quarter of this year, representing a 3.8 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The third quarter data revealed by the SSM noted that the majority of those that had committed suicide were locals (72.2 percent).

The bureau also noted that during the first three quarters of the year (January to September), a total of six suicides were recorded by the SSM in which the victims ages ranged between 15 and 24. The SSM suggested that this shows the importance of paying attention to the “mental health problems of young people.”

The bureau noted that the World Health Organization’s World Mental Health Day motto was “Young people and mental health in a changing world,” to raise awareness about the health problems of younger generations.

The SSM has announced the establishment of a program in cooperation with several institutions and local associations to provide community psychological counseling free of charge, welcoming all residents and families to use it when in need.

