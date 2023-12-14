50,000 residents eligible for new ID card design

About 50,000 residents are now eligible to renew their ID cards with a new design in the next six months. At present, 90% of eligible citizens can use self-service machines to renew their ID cards. People who must go to the counter to apply for the card include those who are applying for the first time, as well as those whose current ID cards specify that they were under five years of age as of the date of issuance. The government has updated ID cards with additional security features, including a color-printed window, tactile features and color ultraviolet printing.

