54 restricted knives seized from border crossers

A mainland resident and a Macau resident have been caught carrying a total of 54 knives across the border from Zhuhai. Last week, the Gongbei customs authority spotted the Macau resident while she was crossing the border from Zhuhai to Macau. Three knives were seized from her belongings. She claimed that the knives were for her home use. The other 51 restricted knives, which belonged to a mainland resident, were seized from two luggage bags at the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

DSEJ pledges to continue anti-bullying training

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has reiterated that the bureau will continue training teachers, consultants and students in order to prevent school bullying. Last week, nine local youths were transferred to the prosecution authority following cruel actions towards a 12-year-old girl. According to the bureau, the school attended by the victim of the bullying case will deliver a report to the DSEJ. The DSEJ will also arrange police officers to conduct bullying prevention educational campaigns at the concerned school.

